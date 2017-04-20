24°
News

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Javier Encalada
| 20th Apr 2017 12:06 PM
Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald
Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald Will Hunter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FMX, or Freestyle Motocross, is a variation on the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to impress judges with jumps and stunts.

FMX is also Pete Evans' passion in life.

Born and raised in Lismore, he started riding motorbikes at age 7.

Evans studied at Trinity Catholic College and then moved to Queensland aged 19 to try to make it in the world of FMX.

He is now based in the Gold Coast, but he still has family in Lismore and visits as regularly as possible, given that he is sometimes travelling the world as part of Nitro Circus Live.

Evans acknowledged he is extra happy to be performing in his hometown next week as part of Nitro Circus.

"Freestyle motocross is essentially riding a motocross bike that has been built for racing, with over-jumps, but we modify the bikes a little bit and focus more on doing jumps and tricks in the air,” he said.

"I do back flips, and all sorts of back flip variations and tricks..

"We structured the show so there is a build up, and we do some synchronised stuff with plenty of riders at the same time.

"Nitro is the pinnacle of the sport, so you see all the tricks there, it's pretty action-packed and pretty fast-paced.

"Nitro is one of the biggest names in the industry from freestyle and all the best riders want to be part of Nitro for its world-wide reputation,” he said.

Evans has done one overseas show last year, in India, with Nitro Circus before.

"I was planning to do a tour but I got injured after I came back home so I missed out,” he said.

"I am currently finishing at the Easter Show, riding for another team, we have been here for 14 says with two shows a day, but I'm looking forward to coming to Lismore next week for Nitro.

On Anzac Day, Evans and other riders will perform death-defying stunts and mind-blowing tricks in freestyle motocross, BMX and skate.

  • At Oakes Oval, 144 Magellan St, Lismore, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fmx nitro circ northern rivers entertainment pete evans whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heart beats as crisis recedes

Heart beats as crisis recedes

No one should be alone as region pulls together through recovery

It 'Must Be Love' not war in Holy Week

Patti Smith's Bluesfest messages as relevant as it ever was

Don't under-estimate the power of the eyebrow

Dr Airdre Grant

Once you notice something you see it everywhere

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Local Partners

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

THE Northern River's own FMX star is coming back home for a show next week.

Don't under-estimate the power of the eyebrow

Dr Airdre Grant

Once you notice something you see it everywhere

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant with second child

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

Movie review: Wedding comedy Table 19 fails to deliver

Lisa Kudrow, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Stephen Merchant, Anna Kendrick and Tony Revolori in a scene from the movie Table 19.

A few great one-off scenes almost rescue this comedy

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture, Moonlight as host Jimmy Kimmel look on at the Oscars in February.

Nine's strict plan to avoid Oscars blunder

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Elsa Pataky reveals why she had to call Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth dated for 10 months before getting married.

The reason behind Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's move to Byron?

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Expressions of...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!