Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

FILE PHOTO: Pictured is the site of Living School Northern Rivers in August 2019, as construction began. The school is looking to expand into the neighbouring office building (far right, out of frame) on Conway Street. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

FILE PHOTO: Pictured is the site of Living School Northern Rivers in August 2019, as construction began. The school is looking to expand into the neighbouring office building (far right, out of frame) on Conway Street. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

A PROPOSED expansion for Lismore's newest school, the Living School, will be considered by Lismore City Council.

The school, which is set to open on January 28, is looking to expand into the neighbouring building at 61 Conway Street.

A development application for the proposed works was submitted by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of the school on December 23.

The proposed works include change of use from existing offices to a school, which will be connected to the approved school of 63-67 Conway Street.

The DA outlines the proposed use of the site will be for education rooms in the first floor, where the office space will be converted, and will be continued parking and storage below.

According to the application, this would allow for the expansion of 60 new students as well as four to six new staff members.

According to previous development applications, the school's current capacity has been approved for 90 students and 39 children in the school's proposed childcare facility Living Kinder.

The DA will be on public exhibition until February 12.

Visit the council's website to view the DA and have your say.