Lismore’s Lyn Larsen receives grand honour

Lyn Larsen debuted for Australia at 21 and was captaining her country by 22.

WHETHER it be on-field or off-field, there is not much that Lyn Larsen has not achieved in the game of cricket.

The Lismorean was recognised over the Queen's Birthday long weekend for her services to the game by being awarded a member (AM) in the Order of Australia general division.

Larsen captained Australia to a World Cup victory in 1988, and also captained NSW before serving as Australian Team Manager and worked with the International Women's Cricket Council.

Larsen said that it was an incredibly humbling experience which made her proud to be an Australian.

"I feel quite humbled and completely honoured, it's really, really special," she said.

"This being an Australian award and the Queen's Birthday honours, it's just a completely different level and being a proud and patriotic Australian that I am, to be recognised in an Australian award like this, it's quite humbling."

Larsen said the award was more a recognition of all the people who had helped her from local cricket to the international stage.

"I don't get to do what I do if I don't have supportive parents who got me to where I needed to be and find the funds for all the local competitions," Larsen said.

"From a local point of view, Marie Lee has been like a second mum to me and since the passing of my parents, her support … and just always being there and being supportive.

"I am so appreciative but so many people have enabled me to live my dream and if I could break this award into little pieces to give to everyone I would."

With such a long and distinguished career, Larsen said it was hard to single out one particular moment which stood out as a highlight.

"I don't know that I could pick one out because each role and each period of time had significant highlights, you can't go past the World Cup win but also the challenges of test cricket … the test wins we had in England in 1987 and in 1992 with the five day test," she said.

"I take great deal of satisfaction for the period of time I was with the International Women's Cricket Council … it was really productive and innovative board … and that merger with the ICC has seen the game blossom."