Big day: Lismore gathers to hear marriage quality result

YES WE CAN: Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will be on site today as Lismore expects a large crowd for the announcement of the same sex marriage survey. Marc Stapelberg

TODAY is the day - the day where Australia finds out the result of the highly contentious marriage equality plebiscite.

To recognise this, the Northern Rivers LGBTIQ will be hosting a postal vote result gathering in the Lismore Quadrangle to show the Federal Government they support the yes vote.

There will be entertainment, speeches and a drone on site to take a photo of a human made love heart.

The survey result will be delivered at 10am.

Former mayor of Lismore Jenny Dowell will be speaking at the event and said she is optimistic Australia has voted yes.

"Nearly 80 per cent of people voted in this non-compulsory survey so that is a good sign," she said.

"I am certain Lismore will have a strong yes vote, because we're a very accepting, warm and generous community."

Mrs Dowell said she would be devastated if it is a no vote, however it won't stop her showing her support for the LGBTIQ community.

"Without a doubt, we need to come together, not just to show our commitment but also most importantly to show support to our rainbow families," she said.

"We need to show solidarity and support - to say we'll stand with you, please don't despair your time will come."

According to Mrs Dowell the survey of politicians says 70 per cent of the Lower House and 68 per cent of the Senate are supporting a yes vote with some sitting on the fence depending on the results of this survey.

"The strong 70 per cent gives us hope that something will be introduced in Federal Parliament before December," she said.

However, she said the Federal Government was seeing a lot of distractions which could potentially derail the vote.

"Many of these distractions are unpleasant and unwanted distractions and we don't need that.

"The detail of Senator (James) Paterson's bill is just frightful, there's subtext in there about no sex before marriage.

"I would encourage the parliament to be strong, to present marriage equality to the parliament to make sure this a reality for the new year."

Mrs Dowell said she hopes members of the community who are planning to get married will be able to do so in the new year.

"I want to go to a same sex marriage in Australia, not just a re-enactment of one that's been performed overseas."

Attendees to the gathering today are encouraged to wear a block colour of the rainbow to make this the most colourful event of the year.

"Come to the Quad tomorrow, wear a colour of the rainbow as a solid colour, be ready to celebrate and if not, to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who want marriage equality for themselves," Mrs Dowell said.