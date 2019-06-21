Lismore's Dancing with the Stars raises $130,000 for cancer

Kevin Hogan enjoys his time on the judging panel at Dancing with the Stars of Lismore.

I WOULD like to congratulate the organisers of Saturday's Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer.

This year's event raised more than $130,000 to help provide support for people fighting cancer.

Well done also to Lismore's Dancing Stars: Bernie Huxtable, Gillian Bryant, Joel Jensen, Madeline Powell, Michael Knight, Phil Gibson, Tania Kirkland, Sally Butchers and William MacNeil.

Also thanks to the teachers: Amy Van Krimpen, Cherie Small, Glen Curtis, Karen Miles, Martin and Heather Elphinestone, Megan Phillips, Melinda Cooper, Rhiannan Beardow, Serena Joy, Tammy Stace and Thalia Kilpatrick.

It was a great night. I was on the judging panel, it was not an easy choice.

Thank you to the co-ordinator Erin Turnbull and her team of Deb Howe, Ann New, Jessie New, Leanne Thompson, Felicity Hyde, Sara Hayes and Tilly Howe.

Lifeline volunteers do a wonderful job. This year the 65 Crisis Support volunteers working out of the Lismore centre will answer an expected 20,000 calls.

The organisation is looking for least 20 more volunteers to help.

If you are interested

please email nrlifeline@

lifeline.org.au or call 66224133.