Lismore's citizenship honour

WELCOME: New citizens with Mayor Isaac Smith at a ceremony on Australian Citizenship Day 2018.

ON MONDAY this week it was Australian Citizenship Day, and I had the honour of declaring 16 Lismore residents as new members of our nation.

I always enjoy these moments as a wonderful example of people who have chosen out country as the one they wish to join.

But more than that, it is a group of people who have declared that our community, here in Lismore, is the one they have also chosen.

Looking all around the country, at the many cities, villages and far flung places, they want to call here home.

This year again we had a wonderful mix of people from all around the world.

Fiji, Vietnam, Taiwan, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, India and Kenya. The youngest was seven and the oldest was 72.

One conferee had lived here for 54 years, while the other had only been here four.

There stories are as diverse as our community, but the one thing that unites us all is our status as Australians.

Another highlight this week was launching the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary cookbook.

In a world of online, live streamed, 24/7 foodie culture, there has never been a better time to grab a hard copy, old school cookbook that features the best recipes our local auxiliary members can muster.

After speaking with the cookbook collator, you can be assured that only the best of the best made the cut.

So this is a valuable addition to your kitchen bookshelf.

It is also a wonderful help to our community as every dollar raised from the sale goes to helping meet the needs of others in our local hospital.

So please visit the auxiliary shop in the hospital foyer to grab your copy today.

To finish, I hope everyone enjoyed the Lismore Cup this week.

Thank you for supporting our local clubs and businesses that make it such a success!