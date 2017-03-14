Lismore Women's Festival will be back again next year

The panel at Lismore Women's Festival High Tea in conjunction with LCCI and NORPA: Pam Brook, co-founder of Brookfarm, Sarah Karam, co-founder of Belle General and Belle Central Cafés, Donna Kildea, chief operating officer Summerland Credit Union, Kristy Jones, awarded COBA Emerging Leader Award in 2015 and marketing manager Southern Cross Credit Union, Lois Randall, screen producer and arts manager, and Rhoda Roberts, festival director and producer.

Organiser Sandra Handley at Lismore Women's Festival High Tea.

I AM delighted by how well the first Lismore Women's Festival has been received.

A lot of the activities were full and the buzz in the community has just been awesome.

All through the week I have been approached by women saying how much they have loved the festival and how they appreciated having something like this in Lismore.

And they've voted with their feet, with almost 3000 attendances at 50 events and activities all over town.

From 50 women learning about car maintenance, to 200 women singing up a storm at Lady-Oke, to 60 women meditating with crystal bowls, to the 180 people learning about Muslim women's experiences and beliefs at Mariam's Day (and of course so much more), this festival has brought women together, connecting, learning and celebrating who we are and having a whole lot of fun.

It is particularly appreciated how many men have attended festival events as well supporting this great week.

I have seen a whole new side to Lismore and believe the community has benefited from the amazing range of activities by increased business, increased awareness of the inspiring women who make up this community, and the opportunity to learn, engage and connect in a way we rarely see.

We were also incredibly proud to have had two world premieres at the festival, with a local Lismore composer and a Melbourne composer writing and performing pieces especially for the Lismore Women's Festival.

Little did I realise when I came up with this idea how generously the community would respond and we've had an incredible amount of support and assistance both in preparing for the festival and in putting on a huge number of mostly free events.

Special thanks go to YWCA NSW, Rotary Club of Summerland Sunshine, Crowe Horwath, Esoteric Women's Health, Lismore Workers Club, FSG, Lismore City Printing and Design Arts for supporting the festival with donations, time and resources.

Will we be back? Absolutely.

So many women have approached us asking to be involved next year so keep a look out for the notifications and if you want to get involved or would like to give feedback contact us on info@lismorewomensfestival.org or by facebook @lismorewomensfestival.