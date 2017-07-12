Lismore, we can do better than this

SHOULD BE BETTER: Robyn Pollard, of the Lismore Environment Centre, which is based at the Lismore's Transit Centre.

YOU only get one shot at a first impression and, as the first point of call for tens of thousands of people arriving in our city each year, Lismore's Transit Centre is letting us down.

Robyn Pollard is a volunteer for Lismore's Environment Centre, which operates from the transport hub, and says she is in constant contact with the council about the terrible state of its amenities to no avail.

"This is the gateway to our city and it should be a better gateway," says Ms Pollard.

Ms Pollard points out the soiled toilet with no lid, white crytalised fungus growing from the walls, the baby change table with harness caked with muck, mouldy dirty showers and toilet cubicles without locks or ventilation.

"It has been worse since the flood but it has never been good. I call the council but it can take a day for someone to come and clean. I think it is appalling."

Most buses, including Kirklands and Greyhound Australia, stop at the Transit Centre at the corner of Magellen and Molesworth Sts and operate routes south to Sydney and north to Brisbane.

Natalie and James Smith are from Lismore and hate having to bring their son Jonah to the centre to change him.

"It is not an ideal place to come," Ms Smith said.

"It doesn't feel safe and it absolutely stinks. It is not great hygiene and I only come if I have to because I don't like it."

Lismore City Council's assets manager Scott Turner says The Transit Centre facilities are cleaned every morning.

"We have significant problems with people abusing the facility and vandalism taking place. Several years ago it was a paid facility, but ever since we made the amenities free about five years ago, we have seen significant issues arise," Mr Turner says.

"While we are aware there are some problems, it is the only place in town to get a free shower if you have nowhere else to go, and we don't have any plans to make it a paid facility again.

Some people don't respect the facility and that's a shame.

We are always happy to send our cleaners down should someone notify us on

1300 878 387 that it needs extra cleaning."