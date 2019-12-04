Lismore volunteer recognised

WINNER: From left Cancer Council NSW public relations manager Ellen Marshall with 2019 Young Supporter of the Year recipient Matilda Howe, 14.

WINNER: From left Cancer Council NSW public relations manager Ellen Marshall with 2019 Young Supporter of the Year recipient Matilda Howe, 14.

LISMORE resident Matilda Howe was all smiles after the announcement her tireless efforts had paid off.

The 14-year-old attended the Cancer Council NSW’s volunteer and supporter awards gala in Sydney last month, where she walked away with the trophy of Young Supporter of the Year award.

Matilda has been heavily involved in serving her community since 2018 and has supported numerous Cancer Council NSW events across multiple committees.

After attending last year’s Lismore & Villages Relay For Life, Matilda took it upon herself to get involved with the Cancer Council and hasn’t looked back.

Lismore Relay For Life chairwoman Leanne Thompson said Matilda was now an integral member in both the Lismore & Villages Relay For Life and the Stars of Lismore organising committees, where she volunteers her time to attend regular event co-ordination meetings and fundraising efforts.

“Matilda’s efforts to make an impact aren’t just seen locally, she has also lent a helping hand to her neighbours in Ballina when she volunteered at their Relay For Life event earlier this year,” Ms Thompson said.

The Lismore & Villages Relay For Life will be held March 28-29, 2020 at Southern Cross University Campus, Lismore.

For more information or to register a team in the Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org.au/lismore.