Lismore turf club introduces new ‘100 Club’

Harrison Astbury
6th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
Subscriber only

THE Lismore Turf Club has launched its new partnership program called the LTC 100 Club.

By signing up to The 100 Club, local businesses and charities have the opportunity to win a range of prizes, with the first prize being a naming rights partnership at the 2020 Lismore Cup, held on September 24.

The ‘Early Bird Sign Up’ prize has already been drawn, and the winner was The Shed Company Northern Rivers, and received naming rights to the major race at the Christmas Party Race Day on December 20, as well as eight complimentary tickets to the seafood luncheon on the day.

More than 35 slots have been sold in the inaugural LTC 100 Club.

Remaining prizes in the 100 Club will be drawn in March 2020, and include naming rights partnerships, Lismore Cup tickets, hospitality packages and more, as well as various marketing and networking opportunities.

Businesses interested in entering the LTC 100 Club are encouraged to contact the Lismore Turf Club for more information.

Lismore Northern Star

