Lismore to get a signature tree, but not just yet

The Illawarra Flame Tree has been proposed as Lismore's own signature tree.

IT LOOKS like Lismore will be getting its own signature tree, but it will be a 6-12 month wait before a decision is made about the species.

Councillors resolved at Tuesday's meeting that it would "support the concept of a signature tree or trees to be planted in main streets and at city and village entrances".

Further, they agreed to "consult with community panels and key stakeholders to identify species and locations and report back to counil with results within 6 to 12 months".

RELATED: What's on at tonight's Lismore council meeting

ABC's gardening guru Phil Dudman proposed the signature tree should be the Illawara Flame Tree because it was native to the region and it holds significance with indigenous people.

He also proposed a Lismore Flame Tree Festival to coincide with the peak flowering period of the tree in spring.

In the lead up to Tuesday's council meeting Mayor Isaac Smith said the flame tree would conveniently match the colour used in the Lismore Come to the Heart campaign.