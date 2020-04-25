Lismore tip will open on Sunday

CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council

CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council

THE Lismore Recycling Recovery Centre will be open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal as the centre will be closed on Saturday, April 25 for Anzac Day.

The facility will be open to the public on Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

All residents and business operators can currently dispose of general waste and green waste, but bookings are essential.

People can book online at www.northernriverswaste.com.au – a vehicle registration number and email address is required.

Anyone without internet access can phone 1300 878 387 during business hours to book.

Residents are asked to be aware of the following changed operating procedures at the facility due to COVID-19:

Waste must be securely contained, wrapped or bagged so the contents cannot spill;

All waste accepted at the facility (including household recycling and household items) will be treated as COVID-19 contaminated and charged at the general waste rate;

Customers are urged to store recycling and large household items until operations return to normal. Customers that choose to bring these items to the facility will be charged at the general waste rate of $298 per tonne. Lismore City Council must treat all items as COVID-19 contaminated and send them to landfill, which is why the general waste rate must be charged;

Green waste is being accepted as normal but bookings are now required. Note if there is anything other than organic matter found in green waste, the full load will be charged at the general waste rate;

All visitors must pay using electronic payment – cash is no longer accepted. Use tap-and-go wherever possible;

Existing waste vouchers will be honoured. No new vouchers will be issued until further notice;

No hazardous materials will be accepted until further notice.

The Lismore Revolve Shop, the Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre, the Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens are all closed until further notice.

For bookings visit www.northernriverswaste.com.au or phone Lismore City Council 1300 878 387.