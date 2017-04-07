23°
News

Lismore teacher 'maliciously' exploited victims, court hears

ARM Newsdesk
| 7th Apr 2017 6:02 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

By Sam McKeith

A FORMER teacher at a Lismore private school convicted of child sex offences "callously and maliciously" took advantage of his victims, a court has heard.　

James Sampson Doran, 83, was last year found guilty of sexual and indecent assaults on several former pupils at St John's College Woodlawn, near Lismore, in the 1980s.　

At a sentence hearing in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Thursday for 31 offences, a number of Doran's victims read impact statements to the court, detailing the effect of Doran's offending on their lives.　

One victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told the court he had gone to prison, struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and attempted suicide in the years since Doran assaulted him at a motel in regional NSW.　

"What devastation your supposed friendship would visit on me," the man told the court. "You callously and maliciously took advantage of that."　

The victim said he still struggled to sleep because of the attack when he was aged 17.　

"The longer I am awake in bed the harder it is for me to go to sleep," he said.　

"I wish I had told you back then, I'm not your wife and you can't treat me like your wife."

Another victim, who also cannot be named, recounted how Doran in 1985 lured him to a motel in Sydney's Kings Cross where he was "physically and sexually" assaulted.　

"I felt singled out as weak and vulnerable ... I felt guilty that I had allowed the abuse to happen," the man told the court.　

The man said that in the years since the assault his relationship with his family had deteriorated and he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars due to a gambling addiction.　

He said he had also struggled with intimacy and found it difficult to "cultivate meaningful relationships".　

"My life has been a struggle," he told the court.　

Doran, who the court heard has "complex health needs" including hearing difficulties, clasped rosary beads as he followed a transcript of proceedings on an iPad while seated in a mobility aid.

The hearing continues before Judge Robert Toner.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  child sex offences james sampson doran lismore private school sentencing sydney district court

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal raises more than $87k in 48 hours

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal raises more than $87k in 48 hours

SINCE the Lismore Flood Appeal was set up 48 hours ago, 489 people have helped raise $87,152 of the $500,000 goal.

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

HIT: Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in "The Jungle Book," an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he's ever known.

Dance, celebrate, relax or enjoy with the kids

Lismore teacher 'maliciously' exploited victims, court hears

Lismore teacher "callously and maliciously" took advantage of pupils

WARNING: Keep children away from flood cleanup areas

North and South Lismore had extensive cleanup to do after flooding.

Items found in receding floodwater has included syringes and sewage

Local Partners

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

THE city is in recovery mode, and part of that is to have a break, recharge batteries while having a bit of fun.

DONATE NOW: Flood Appeal raises more than $87k in 48 hours

The sun sets on the last of the flood waters for the 2017 flood.

Go Fund Me page set up for flood victims

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Prada's Priscillas show cancelled

WHAT A DRAG!: Prada's Priscilla Show is not coming to Lismore this April.

Performance will not go ahead due to flood damage at the venue

Six great things to do in Lismore this weekend

THE city is in recovery mode, and part of that is to have a break, recharge batteries while having a bit of fun.

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!