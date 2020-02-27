Lismore Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years

30TH ANNIVERSARY: The Winsome Hotel has been the home of the Lismore Soup Kitchen since 2009. The soup kitchen celebrates its 30th year of operation this weekend. Photo: David Swift

IN 2019, it served more than 80 hot meals every day and over 30,000 meals a year to marginalised and disadvantaged people across Lismore.

Now the Lismore Soup Kitchen has celebrated 30 years of operation.

The Winsome Soup Kitchen president Mieke Bell has been involved with the organisation for more than 29 of those years and said it has been “wonderful” to celebrate such a significant milestone.

“It has been because of the sheer dedication and commitment of volunteers over these 30 years which has kept this service going,” she said.

“For myself it’s been wonderful to be part of the organisation for that length of time, and being able to see how the organisation has evolved and grown.”

Ms Bell said the organisation first started serving about eight meals a day in its early years, slowly increasing output to between 30 and 40 meals in the early 2000s, before rising to at least 80 to 100 serves every single day.

The Lismore Soup Kitchen Inc, now more commonly called the Winsome Soup Kitchen, has been in operation since 1990 to provide meals, accommodation and social support to various groups of marginalised people.

This includes people with mental health problems, indigenous people, people suffering drug and alcohol dependency, people with gambling addictions who are left homeless and people living in rough, isolated situations that are looking for social contact as well as the basic essentials of life.

Ms Bell said one of the biggest highlights from the past three decades was when the organisation managed to purchase the Winsome Hotel.

“By having the Winsome we’ve been able to provide so many more services than we ever could imagine,” she said.

The organisation held a celebration last Friday, which saw a number of founding members come together to celebrate the momentous achievement.”

Ms Bell said as well as preparing meals for those in need, many of the volunteers help in other aspects.

“I described us as ‘all around social workers’ as well as cooking and preparing meals,” she said.

The organisation was first established in February 1990 in the basement of the Church of Christ building on the corner of Magellan and Keen streets, Lismore.

It was the vision of founder Don Ferguson to provide breakfast and the evening meal each day to people that he was meeting in the parks and on the street.

Over the years the soup kitchen has shifted to different locations, from parks to the Police and Youth Community Services Club, and then to a Union Street warehouse known as Merriwa.

When a fire destroyed the warehouse in 2001, meals were provided at the home of a volunteer, before shifting to a tin shed formerly used by the railways in Norco Lane.

In 2009 the Lismore Soup Kitchen purchased the Winsome Hotel and has been providing accommodation and daily meals at its new home ever since.