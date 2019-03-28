Lismore shows support

UNITED FRONT: A memorial in Lismore's Quad invites the community to come and reflect on the tragic event in New Zealand.

UNITED FRONT: A memorial in Lismore's Quad invites the community to come and reflect on the tragic event in New Zealand. Sophie Moeller

A MEMORIAL has appeared in the Lismore Quadrangle "joining in solidarity” with Muslims in the wake of the massacre in New Zealand.

Remembering and Healing Inc co-ordinator Sabina Baltruweit said it represented a place where "members of the community can link in and reflect on what happened in New Zealand”.

In collaboration with Lismore Library, the inter-faith group has arranged for a book of condolences to be available on the first floor for people to sign.

On Saturday, March 30 between 2-4pm, there will be a gathering in the foyer of the library, which is taking place in consultation with the president of the Northern Rivers Muslim Association, Abdul Aziz.

Ms Baltruweit said the Lismore region will come together to mourn, reflect and support each other after the recent terrible terror attack in Christchurch.

"Everybody is invited to join with community leaders and the wider community in support of the Muslim community,'' she said.

"It is not sure yet if many from the local Muslim community will attend, as they are understandably very distressed and also very fearful. This is an extra reason for the rest of us to get together to signal publicly that we share the pain and distress, and that violence, hatred and poisonous racism is completely unacceptable, here, everywhere and always.

"These atrocious terrorist attacks affect all of us, they were an attack on our humanity and decency.

"We have to make sure that everybody, without exception, can always feel completely safe from violence in our country.

"Let us all unite and reach out to each other, creating a world where nobody ever has to be afraid of another person. Let us transform the horror experience into the turning point in our relationships.

"The book signing will be a chance for people to show their appreciation for our diverse colourful community, while being mindful of those Muslims who are fearful to appear in public at this time.''