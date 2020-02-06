Lismore rugby club’s desperate battle to stay in top grade

Lismore celebrates after it won the Far North Coast rugby union premiership in 2013. They are battling to stay in first grade this season.

LISMORE City rugby union club is locked in a battle to stay in first grade after it was demoted to the lower grades in Far North Coast rugby union.

The current plan from the Far North Coast board is for Lismore to play in the second grade competition behind Southern Cross University, who will remain in the top grade.

All clubs have been given an early deadline of Friday to send registration numbers to determine what grades they'll be in this season.

The biggest point of contention will be where Lismore ends up.

They have struggled in first grade for the past five years after the bulk of its 2013 premiership winning team retired when junior numbers at the club were low.

"Lismore has written a letter to the board saying they want to stay in first grade," Far North Coast rugby union administration officer Wayne Millane said.

"The team nomination process wasn't without warning ‒ the clubs were told after last season that this was something that would happen.

"The board will make the final decision on Lismore."

That decision is expected to be made some time next week.

Lismore club president Peter Everingham said they were desperate to stay in first grade.

"We desperately want to stay in first grade; we're one of the biggest and oldest clubs in the competition," he said.

"As of this morning we had 30 men registered and we're hopeful of hitting the 45-mark by end of business tomorrow (Friday).

"It's a bit early to get players registered when we've only just started training, but our numbers have been good so far."

Everingham believes the club is about to turn a corner with its growing junior base.

"Our struggle hasn't been fielding teams, it was more a lack of depth and not being able to cover injuries," he said.

"It's tough to judge a whole club off the back of where first grade finished last year.

"We forfeited two games and came second last but we're up to 205 juniors and a lot of our other teams did well.

"We were in a hole with our juniors a few years ago but we're just starting to come out of that now.

"We're ready to bring these guys into first grade."