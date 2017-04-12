Lismore Restarts her heart

Bev and Ashley from Shopbaby's pop up shop in Lismore Square. The Square is providing an outlet for sales for shops inundated in the Lismore Floods 2107.

IT HAS been the longest of weeks in Lismore but the campaign to Restart the Heart is in full swing.

Much information has been exchanged to help people and businesses get back on their feet.

Everyone now agrees everything now hinges on the government awarding Lismore Categoriy C disaster status to make sure maximum funds are alloated to our city.

Here is a brief run down of what we have been told so far.

More than 320 people turned up to the Flood Recovery Forum at Southern Cross University last Thursday.

Chamber president Deborah Benhayon encouraged all attendees to complete a business flood survey, which she said would be used to assist the region to receive more flood recovery

funding.

State Emergency Services media co-ordinator ordinator Janet Petitt stood up to a standing ovation and

said her team had been tasked to 2137 jobs, and of the 483 flood rescues, 214 were in the Lismore area.

Kevin Hogan also MP briefly explained the flood loans and grants criteria as encouraged people to apply.

A new video featuring flood images was played and it was announced a new commercial is being filmed to promote Lismore as a city which is still open to business.

Flood Recovery Coordinator, Euan Ferguson, said while business-owners and residents have a big task ahead regarding the infrastructure and physical side of their businesses, they could not afford to ignore the often heavy psychological impact.

Mr Ferguson said it is critical people look after themselves and their family, friends and work colleagues and to contact the Flood Recovery Centre if they need assistance.

Mayor Isaac Smith has declared council's Flood Appeal relief fund would be distributed to residents and businesses who had fallen through the "gaps”.

Given the success of efforts so far, the fundraising target has been raised from $100,000 to $500,000.

There are up to to 34 temporary retail spaces at Lismore Shopping Square for flood-affected businesses.

SCU is offering local enterprises free university working space to access computers and its internet connection. For details :1800 659 460.

To donate to the Lismore Flood Appeal go to: www.gofundme.com/

lismorefloodappeal or deposit into the Lismore Flood Appeal BSB: 062-565, account number 10864633 or in person at the council's Goonellabah office.