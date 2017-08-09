Lismore presents its influence at BBWF

IT is always good to see The Northern Rivers come together as a region and nowhere was that more apparent than at last weekend's Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Many of Lismore's luminaries were out in force profiling what it is our city has to offer. Southern Cross University is a major sponsor of the event, as is NORPA, and Dr Tony Parkes got a resounding reception with the launch of his book, The Big Scrub, about our Northern Rivers rainforest and its remnants.

Our very own columnist, Mungo MacCallum, signalled he was having a great time at the festival.

And, if you looked really carefully, you could even see our former Mayor in her black tee-shirt using her retirement as an opportunity to be a festival volunteer. Asked how Jenny Dowell was enjoying her new freedom to slip under the radar, she said:"It's wonderful.”