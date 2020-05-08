Lismore parks set for facelift thanks to new funding

THREE local parks in Lismore are the recipients of new funding which will provide each park with a makeover for local residents to enjoy.

The NSW Government, along with Rekindling Spirit and Family and Community Services, are providing $56,315 to improve facilities at Elders and Shearman Park while $99,769 is headed to Nesbitt Park under the project.

Nesbitt Park's funding will transform its dirt track into an asphalt track for safe riding while Elders and Shearman Park will get new play equipment and Shearman Park will also get a barbecue area.

"These new facilities will be great for the whole community. Friends and neighbours can come together with their families, catch up and have a great space for children to play," Mr Ben Franklin MLC said.

"I would like to thank Rekindling the Spirit and Family and Community Services for working together to support the health and wellbeing of children in this area."

Georgina Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Rekindling the Spirit, said that the community was at the forefront of this project.

"Through a number of forums, Rekindling the Spirit has received feedback from the local residents and community members with regards to what they feel would be useful in their area. To ensure the best outcome for the park the community will continue to have input into how the final design will look," Ms Cohen said.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions preventing the use of parks currently, Mr Franklin said these parks will be important assesses after the pandemic.

"It's important that people have community spaces like parks. Parks are a place where everyone comes together, whether that is to play, to meet friends or just enjoy the great outdoors," he said.

"The upgrades of three parks in Lismore will mean the community can enjoy their local area more."