Lismore masquerades as Venice at dance

Julie De Nardi and Nancy Gava make preparations for The 2017 Beyond Venice Masquerade Dance at The Italo-Australian Club in Lismore.

WHEN it comes to being Italian you don't need an excuse to party but the committee at The Italo-Australian Club have found one anyway.

After the success of last year's Friendship Festival - Piazza in the Park, Lismore's Italian community are coming together again this weekend for The Beyond Venice "evening of mystery and mayhem” fundraising masquerade dance.

The dance will kick off this year's celebration of Lismore's connection with its friendship city of Conegliano, in Northern Italy, to raise funds for another Friendship Festival in Spinks Park on Sunday June 25 2017.

Dance organiser, Julie De Nardi, who recently won an Australia Day award for community service said "Italians just love to have fun and drink and eat and dance and be loud, they love it.”

The dance and festival are a way of sharing our Italian cultural heritage with the wider community, she said.

Many descendants of migrants from the area of Conegliano have made a substantial contribution to the cultural life of Lismore over the years.

The festival takes place on the same weekend as the Lantern Festival to attract locals and visitors to a vast array of outdoor entertainments showcasing the talents of local creative people in the city's CBD.

People attending Beyond Venice are encouraged to join in the tradition of the Venetian Carnevale that takes place in February and wear masks and costumes in the spirit of "frivolous festivity”.

There will be Italian food and special prizes. Music on the night will be provided by popular Italian entertainer Domenico from Brisbane.

Doors open at 6.30 p.m on Saturday February 18 at The Italo- Australian Club, North Lismore.

Guests are invited to purchase tickets at $40 per person by contacting Julie on 66243506. Bookings are essential.