Lismore link in listed $112,000 race at Rosehill

TRAINER John Thompson handed out an 11 out of 10 to Rachel King for her ride on promising filly Fituese’s first-up win so he’s more than happy for the jockey to be master of her own destiny at Rosehill today.

Fituese overcame an outside alley to score on resuming and has drawn ideally in the Listed $112,000 Coolmore Denise’s Joy Stakes (1100m).

Lismore Turf Club chairman Mark Oaten and vice chairman Tim Curry own a small percentage of the three-year-old daughter of Deep Field.

Lismore Turf Club chairman Mark Oaten (second from left)

She has won four of her six starts so far for just over $160,000 in prizemoney.

“It’s been a great ride so far,” Oaten said.

“It is an emotional roller coaster you go on when you watch her race.

“She’s going good but this will be a nice test for her and it might also tell us where she’s at.”

He said if she races all right she might go to Brisbane for the Winter Carnival.

“She is nommed for the Stradbroke but it’s more likely she will race in something like the Dane Ripper,” Oaten said.

King gave Fituese a spin at trackwork on Tuesday and gave a glowing report to John Thompson, who says she’s in a much better place for her second attempt at stakes level.

Back in December, Fituese was a beaten favourite behind Hightail in the Listed Gosford Guineas (1200m) and Thompson puts that down to being out of tickets for the preparation.

She is a clear $2.50 favourite in TAB’s Denise’s Joy market.

Fituese ran a last 600m of 33.45 (Punter’s Intelligence) first-up, a time that was third fastest for the entire meeting, as she broke 57 seconds for the Kensington 1000m on a soft 5.

While the filly is preparing to race in the Denise’s Joy, Oaten and Curry are also preparing for the Lismore Turf Club’s Cup Carnival in September.

What will happen on Lismore Cup Day this year?

“We’re in a holding pattern. Hopefully restrictions will continue to be lifted and by September we might be able to race (with crowds) by September,” Oaten said.

The club raced last week and while spectators and patrons were not allowed the participants (trainers, owners, jockeys) were able to race for prizemoney.

“The track is also in great condition, in great nick,” Oaten said.

“It was just good to race again.”

He hopes the “flattening of the curve” and a “lifting in restrictions” will enable the club to run its Cup as normal in September.

“People will want to be getting back out by then,” he said.

In the meantime Fituese can provide a racing option for Mark and Tim to cheer for.