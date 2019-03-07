A large gathering came together in The Quad last weekend to mark the beginning of The Lismore Women's Festival.

A large gathering came together in The Quad last weekend to mark the beginning of The Lismore Women's Festival. Sophie Moeller

LISMORE is to hold its first International Women's Day Rally in The Quad this Friday.

The International Women's Day march will include speakers, singers, entertainment and present women with an opportunity for the city's diverse community members to come together.

Rally organiser Deb Woodbridge said the event would include "community participation, fun and feminism across a range of issues”.

"Women will be speakingabout language, Aboriginal issues, workplace actions, refugee issues, harassment and celebrating the history of IWD,” she said.

"IWD is so much more than entertainment - it's about recognising women's place in the world, supporting women and continuing demands for equality, safety and women living their lives on their own terms.”

In the afternoon a multi-generational panel of local women will speak about "What's This ThingCalled Feminism?” chaired by former Lismoremayor Jenny Dowell OAM.

For a full gallery of pix of the opening ceremony of the Lismore Women's Festival and further details of the rally and upcoming LWF panels go to What This Thing Called Feminism subscriber content.