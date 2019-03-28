Lismore hustings show their true colours

LISMORE'S voters came out on a hot Autumn afternoon to support their local members in the NSW state elections on Saturday.

Councillor Ellie Bird turned out to support The Greens at the polling station at St Paul's Presbyterian Church on Keen Street alongside real estate agent Andrew Gordon who kept the mood in support of The Nationals.

On the other side of the bridge at South Lismore Primary School, a more subdued relaxed atmosphere prevailed with a slow but steady flow of voters making their mark in the school hall.

In Goonellabah, Karen Hogan was on site to support Austin Curtin Jnr, whose wife, Bronwyn, and twin sister made it a family affair a the community centre. Prominent heart surgeon, Austin Curtin Snr's yellow show of support for his son saw him flanked by green and red volunteers. The mood was altogether convivial, although independent candidate Greg Bennett was less forthcoming.

In Lennox Head, Green's faithful, Tony Batchelor, and LGBTi activist, Lavender, were Lismore faces amongst the coasties, having been called in to lend their support beyond the local electorate.

The stakes were high in one of the most marginal seats in the country.