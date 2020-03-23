Lismore group closes after member contracts coronavirus

THE Lismore Men's Shed has closed after concerns one of its members tested positive to COVID-19.

President Bob Greig, 62, said the group had taken this precaution after reports a fellow shed member had contracted the virus.

Mr Greig is also currently awaiting testing for the virus in hospital.

"One of our members tested positive and I've been living in proximity to him for about two weeks," Mr Greig said.

"Yesterday I self-isolated and closed the men's shed.

"I would hate someone to get it and I be the cause of them getting it, so I have closed it for now.

"It's sort of brought it down to earth that it's definitely a contagious virus that can kill me."

Mr Greig said the member who is believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 is 84.

"He reckons he's fine, there's nothing wrong with him in regards to having no symptoms.

"There's a few blokes in their 80s come along to the shed."

As of now, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW Local Health District is five.

More to come.