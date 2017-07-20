Lismore floods, did you stay or did you go?

EVACUATION: Emergency services help a man rescued from his home after paddling him to a dry patch of land where an ambulance awaits.

THE decision by people to remain at home or evacuate during the recent flood disaster is being assessed through a new survey.

Researchers are inviting residents in the Richmond, Brunswick and Tweed river catchment to participate in a survey about their experience of the floods following tropical cyclone Debbie on March 31st.

This survey is being conducted by Risk Frontiers at Macquarie University in conjunction with the NSW State Emergency Service and the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Co-operative Research Centre.

The researchers said in advance they recognise that many families have experienced significant losses as a result of the flooding, and "we sincerely apologise for any distress receiving and completing this survey may cause.”

"By telling us about your experience, expectations, and knowledge of flooding, you will be making an important contribution to improving community safety during extreme flooding events,” the researchers said

The results of this survey will help improve community engagement and emergency management policy, and will be available publicly.

All information will remain confidential (and) this project has been approved by the Macquarie University Human Research Ethics Committee.

The survey should take 15 minutes to complete.

If you have any questions or concerns about this survey, please contact Dr. Katharine Haynes on haynes.katharine@gmail.com.

Anyone needing assistance can access free counselling and support services through Lifeline (13 11 14) or the Flood Support Line (available Monday to Friday, from 8am to 6pm), on 1300 137 934.