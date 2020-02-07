Menu
Climber Angie Scarth-Johnson rock climbing in Women's Adventure Film Tour
Lismore event aims to inspire women to go on adventures

Holly Cormack
7th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
"WHERE are all the women?"

Co-founder of Adventure Entertainment, Toby Ryston-Pratt, was reviewing content for another film tour with his daughter when she asked him that very telling question.

"We came to the realisation that this industry, that is very vast in terms of the outdoors and adventure space, was really not putting a lot of focus on women in front of the camera at that point in time," he said.

"So, we decided to do something about it and came up with the Women's Adventure Film Tour."

It showcases and celebrates women's achievements in the great outdoors, and it's coming to Lismore next month.

"We want to make sure that women feel that they can go out and do these things just the same as men, and that this isn't an exclusive environment that they can't access," Mr Ryston-Pratt said.

 

Mirna Valerio runs the Broken Arrow Sky Race in short film
"We also just want to encourage and inspire people to get out and adventure… that's kind of the motivation behind why we do it all. To see if we can get more people into the outdoors."

While the line-up flaunts a wealth of daring women, including cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland, climber Angie Scarth-Johnson and trail runner Jacqui Bell, the tour aims to show that being adventurous is not exclusive to the strongest, fastest and the boldest.

 

 

 

 

Australian Geographic-sponsored adventurer and Adventure Junky ambassador, Terra Roam, will be speaking at the Lismore event next month.

In May 2018, she became the first woman to walk 17,000km around Australia solo and unaccompanied.

She now strives to inspire other women to challenge themselves in an industry that so often excludes them.

"When we think of adventure we need to think equally of male and female," Ms Roam said.

"For any young women, any children, any teens, if they have a dream to do something extraordinary - and we all have dreams to do extraordinary things - hold onto that dream and don't let anyone tell you that can't do that, because you can design your life to achieve that dream."

The Women's Adventure Film Tour, presented by Paddy Pallin, will be coming to the Star Court Theatre in Lismore on Saturday, March 7.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/womens-adventure-film-tour-1920-lismore-tickets-80802336965?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

