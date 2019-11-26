Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WARM: This weekend will see temps up to 34C as the weather warms up.
WARM: This weekend will see temps up to 34C as the weather warms up. Paul Donaldson BUN061116HOT3
Weather

Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

Jackie Munro
by
26th Nov 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH today's temperature topping 33C, residents can look forward to a milder start to summer during the rest of the working week.

While many towns and cities across the state will swelter in higher temperatures, Lismore will enjoy cooler temperatures some of our neighbouring communities.

Our closest inland neighbour Casino will see temperatures in the mid to high 30s during the week, topping 36C on Saturday, however luckily for Lismore region residents, we won't get quite as high.

Tomorrow morning will be moderately warm at a minimum temperature of 16C, rising to 28C in a mostly sunny and smoky day. Winds will be northerly from 25 to 35 km/h.

Thursday will be warmer during the day topping 30C, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The sky will be partly cloudy with winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon.

Friday morning will reach 15C before the mercury rises to 32C during the day, while Saturday has a top of 33C and a mostly sunny day predicted.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted there will be the slim chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

The first day of summer on Sunday will greet us with the week's highest temperatures thus far, with moderate potential for a thunderstorm.

BoM is predicting a 40 per cent chance of a shower or storm amid temperatures between 32C during the day and a minimum of 17C.

However don't get your hopes up for any drought-breaking rain, as the weather service is only predicting any rainfall will be between 0 to 3 mm.

Hardly enough to settle the dust.

The start of the working week will be very hot and cloudy, with a slight 20 per cent chance of a shower.

A minimum temperature of 16 is predicted, with a top of 34C, while light winds become west to northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning.

heatwave lismore forecast lismore weather northern rivers fires northern rivers weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rifle found stashed under bed at licensed premises

        premium_icon Rifle found stashed under bed at licensed premises

        News A RIFLE was located at licensed premises last week after police executed a search warrant.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        premium_icon Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        Community Region stands together against domestic violence

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Community NSW Government is funding clean-up of uninsured residential debris