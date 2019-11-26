Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

WARM: This weekend will see temps up to 34C as the weather warms up.

Paul Donaldson BUN061116HOT3

WITH today's temperature topping 33C, residents can look forward to a milder start to summer during the rest of the working week.

While many towns and cities across the state will swelter in higher temperatures, Lismore will enjoy cooler temperatures some of our neighbouring communities.

Our closest inland neighbour Casino will see temperatures in the mid to high 30s during the week, topping 36C on Saturday, however luckily for Lismore region residents, we won't get quite as high.

Tomorrow morning will be moderately warm at a minimum temperature of 16C, rising to 28C in a mostly sunny and smoky day. Winds will be northerly from 25 to 35 km/h.

Thursday will be warmer during the day topping 30C, with a 10 per cent chance of rain.

The sky will be partly cloudy with winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon.

Friday morning will reach 15C before the mercury rises to 32C during the day, while Saturday has a top of 33C and a mostly sunny day predicted.

Although the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted there will be the slim chance of a thunderstorm later in the day.

The first day of summer on Sunday will greet us with the week's highest temperatures thus far, with moderate potential for a thunderstorm.

BoM is predicting a 40 per cent chance of a shower or storm amid temperatures between 32C during the day and a minimum of 17C.

However don't get your hopes up for any drought-breaking rain, as the weather service is only predicting any rainfall will be between 0 to 3 mm.

Hardly enough to settle the dust.

The start of the working week will be very hot and cloudy, with a slight 20 per cent chance of a shower.

A minimum temperature of 16 is predicted, with a top of 34C, while light winds become west to northwesterly 20 to 25 km/h during the morning.