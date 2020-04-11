Lismore DJ Huie Marley finds his voice

They say a year in music is a long time and for Lismore based DJ and producer Huie Marley that has certainly proved the case.

2019 saw Marley’s first ever live performance at the Songwriters Contest in Lismore which instilled confidence to try and make the leap into the big time.

“That was the first time I was performing in front of a crowd, I was nervous as hell … it served as a grounding to build from and build from I tried and I’d like to say I succeeded,” Marley said.

“I transitioned from a DJ alias, it wasn’t as personal for me, it didn’t represent the area that I wanted to end up in so I made that transition … into more a hip hop trap theme,” Marley said.

Marley now has his sights set upon making his own name in the Australian RnB scene, with new single ‘Hollywood’ released 9 April following on from his last single ‘Overtake’.

‘Hollywood’ was almost consigned to the waste bin after Marley lost the original file but working with Mahdi Manar, Hollywood is ready to be released, three years after the track was originally conceived.

“I was so discouraged by that I just canned it but going back six months I remembered the melody and I sent it to him (Manar) and said ‘do you remember this?’ and luckily we’re here today,” Marley said.

Between his feature work with Manar and getting local music group Sour Lemon off the ground along with his own creations, Marley is immersed in the Northern Rivers music scene.

Previously under the name FRXSTY, Marley and his close friend and collaborator Mahdi Manar, under the name DBLM, released their remix of Flo Rida’s hit Low which gathered over seven million views on YouTube.

But Marley hopes the foundations and hard work he is putting in right now, will pay off and allow him to realise his lofty ambitions.

“Optimally, end goal is gigs and cities and festivals is the end goal of where I’d like to be.

“There was one kid from Sydney, the Kid Laroi, who has broken into the LA hip-hop/rap scene which is huge for Australian artists and opens lots of doors and I’d like to step through that door,” Marley said.