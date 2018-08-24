Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run provides head space

INVITATION: The St John's College, Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association is inviting the Northern Rivers community to the Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run on Sunday, September 23 from 8am to 2pm in the scenic hills of Woodlawn.

DIG out your crisp white clothes and the stain remover: the colour run will come to Lismore next month.

Louise Somerville, from St John's College Woodlawn Lismore P&F Association, said the The Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run would raise funds for the school, as well as Headspace Lismore and Yodifee House orphanage in Cambodia.

A 3km all-terrain run will begin on the field and wind its way along the Wilsons River.

Participants will have coloured powder thrown at them along the track.

And it's not just for the school; while Woodlawn is hosting the colour run, the whole community has been invited to participate.

"This is a brand new event we're hosting, to celebrate the beauty of our natural environment and have a fun day out,” Mr Somerville said.

"You don't have to run it, you can walk it, skip it, crawl it, however you want to do it.

"It's a really picturesque setting out here.

"We'll have different stations along the way so people will be puffing powder and plastering everyone with colour as they run through.”

Limited registrations, and early bird tickets are up on the website now.

You can register individually or teams of 8-12 people.

For those that want to come along and have fun but not run the track, she encouraged people to visit the volunteering section on the website.

Students Mimi O'Reilly, 13, and Jackson Cheong, 15, said they were excited to take part in the colour run.

Mimi said the event was a "really good idea”.

Jackson said while it would end up pretty messy, it would be worth it.

"It's a really good community event and it's going to be lots of fun,” Jackson said.

The event will be held from 2pm on Sunday, September 23 at Woodlawn and will include food stalls, jumping castles and music. Registrations are limited from lismorecolourexplosionfunrun.com.au.