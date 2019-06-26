Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has new leader

FRESH FACE: Regional Marketing Manager, Jackie Waterman, to be new co-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce alongside co-owner of Lismore Toyota, Sarah Smith.

THE Northern Sar's regional marketing manager was elected as the new co-president of The Lismore Chamber of Commerce this week, replacing the outgoing general manager of NORPA, Mr Patrick Healey.

Ms Jackie Waterman moved from Sydney to Rosebank in 2017 "for a lifestyle change” and takes up the position alongside dealer principal and co-owner of Lismore Toyota, Sarah Smith.

"Having always loved the area we felt really privileged to secure a little piece of paradise for ourselves,” said Ms Waterman.

"My whole career has been in media. It's a business that I am passionate about and have always thrived in but I was open for a change in career.

"But, I was exceptionally fortunate to land a role at The Northern Star, where my previous experience of running sales teams, working with talented and creative journalists and editors, being part of helping brands build marketing strategies and corporate vision, as well as planning and creating campaigns for brands, was in demand.

"Many opportunities opened up, which have culminated in my current role as a Newscorp marketing manager for the Northern Rivers.

"I started working with many of our Lismore-based businesses and met many talented, passionate business owners.

"I have learned a lot about the challenges and benefits of working in our amazing community and I have great respect for the energy and resilience it takes to run your own business.

"When the opportunity came up to join the Lismore Business Chamber I jumped at. I believe there is huge opportunity for growth here in Lismore and I understand how much our business owners want to grab that opportunity and make a success of our region.

"My goal as co-president of the Chamber with Sarah Smith is to use my experience to contribute and make a difference to our business outcomes. I want to be a part of the energy that drives our future success.

"I love living here. I have embraced the lifestyle and I look forward to a long and productive relationship with our business community,' said Ms Waterman.

The out-going co-president, Patrick Healey, said he would like to wish Jackie and Sarah well in their roles at the Business Chamber.

"There has never been a more critical time for this local business community to be active in response to the proposed special rate increase and draft economic development strategy.

"Sarah and Jackie are both very competent people and they will be brilliant at guiding the local business community through the consultation process,” said Mr Healey.