Lismore Business Awards
THE Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night were attended by almost 300 representatives of the business community.
The gala event was emceed by James Mathison and saw everyone in the room dressed up to celebrate. Northern Rivers Band SOUL'D had everyone up and dancing once the formalities were over. There were four types of awards recognised during the evening:
- The annual People's Choice Award - decided by public vote and awarded to the business with the most votes
- Twelve Excellence in Business categories were self-nominated, submission-based categories judged by a panel of independent community and business representatives
- The Business of the Year, awarded by the independent panel of judges, chosen from the winners of the Excellence in Business categories
- The Hall of Fame - new in 2018, recognising a business that has won a particular category three times. This business is then excluded from entering that category in the future.
People's Choice Award
Finalists
- Roxie Rose Burlesque
- The Boys Hair and Makeup
- PJ's Fruit & Veg
- Aussie House Sitters
- Mary Vidler Bridal
- Jen's Cleaning Services Aus
WINNER: PJ's Fruit & Veg
Excellence in Retail
WINNER: SHOPBABY Australia
Excellence in Professional Services
Highly Commended: Southern Cross Credit Union
WINNER: Heart Bookkeeping
Excellence in Trade, Construction & Manufacturing
WINNER: Minarelli Smash Repairs
Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality (Visitor Experience)
Highly Commended: Lismore Friendship Festival (Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club)
WINNER: Gollan Hotel
Excellence in Personal Services
WINNER: Nestle In Childcare Centre
Excellence in Work Health and Safety
WINNER: Southern Cross Credit Union
Start Up Superstar
Highly Commended: Connect Financial Planning Services
WINNER: Roxie Rose Burlesque
Outstanding Young Employee
Highly Commended: Jessica Mitchell - Thomas Noble and Russell Lismore
Highly Commended: Katrina Webster - Summerland Credit Union
WINNER: Hannah Ivan - Lismore Shopping Square
Excellence in Small Business
WINNER: Heart Bookkeeping
Outstanding Employer of Choice
WINNER: Thomas Noble and Russell Lismore
Outstanding Young Entrepreneur
Highly Commended: Michael Benhayon - GM Sounds
WINNER: Jen's Cleaning Services Aus
Outstanding Business Leader
Highly Commended: Nick Fuad - Itchyfoot Pty Ltd
WINNER: Sarah Smith - Lismore Toyota
Hall of Fame 2018 Inductee
Universal Medicine for winning People's Choice Award 2014, 2015, 2017
Business of The Year
Gollan Hotel
Major Sponsor:
- Lismore Property Managers
Gold Sponsor:
- Norco
- Tursa Employment & Training
- SafeWork NSW
- Lismore Business Panel
- Flawless Imaging
- WIN Television
- Southern Cross Uni
Silver Sponsors:
- ETC
- Deborah Marks Wedding and Occasions
- The Enchanted Florist
- Black Tie Photobooths
- GM Sounds
- Tafe NSW
Bronze Sponsors:
- Crowe Horwath
- ANZ
- Mr Search
For LCCI President Deborah Benhayon's response to negative comments on facebook, go to page 14.