BIG WIN: The Gollan Hotel won Business of The Year at the 2018 Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards at Trinity Sports Hall.
Community

Lismore Business Awards

22nd Aug 2018 8:55 AM

THE Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards on Saturday night were attended by almost 300 representatives of the business community.

The gala event was emceed by James Mathison and saw everyone in the room dressed up to celebrate. Northern Rivers Band SOUL'D had everyone up and dancing once the formalities were over. There were four types of awards recognised during the evening:

  • The annual People's Choice Award - decided by public vote and awarded to the business with the most votes
  • Twelve Excellence in Business categories were self-nominated, submission-based categories judged by a panel of independent community and business representatives
  • The Business of the Year, awarded by the independent panel of judges, chosen from the winners of the Excellence in Business categories
  • The Hall of Fame - new in 2018, recognising a business that has won a particular category three times. This business is then excluded from entering that category in the future.

People's Choice Award

Finalists

  • Roxie Rose Burlesque
  • The Boys Hair and Makeup
  • PJ's Fruit & Veg
  • Aussie House Sitters
  • Mary Vidler Bridal
  • Jen's Cleaning Services Aus

WINNER: PJ's Fruit & Veg

Excellence in Retail

WINNER: SHOPBABY Australia

Excellence in Professional Services

Highly Commended: Southern Cross Credit Union

WINNER: Heart Bookkeeping

Excellence in Trade, Construction & Manufacturing

WINNER: Minarelli Smash Repairs

Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality (Visitor Experience)

Highly Commended: Lismore Friendship Festival (Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club)

WINNER: Gollan Hotel

Excellence in Personal Services

WINNER: Nestle In Childcare Centre

Excellence in Work Health and Safety

WINNER: Southern Cross Credit Union

Start Up Superstar

Highly Commended: Connect Financial Planning Services

WINNER: Roxie Rose Burlesque

Outstanding Young Employee

Highly Commended: Jessica Mitchell - Thomas Noble and Russell Lismore

Highly Commended: Katrina Webster - Summerland Credit Union

WINNER: Hannah Ivan - Lismore Shopping Square

Excellence in Small Business

WINNER: Heart Bookkeeping

Outstanding Employer of Choice

WINNER: Thomas Noble and Russell Lismore

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur

Highly Commended: Michael Benhayon - GM Sounds

WINNER: Jen's Cleaning Services Aus

Outstanding Business Leader

Highly Commended: Nick Fuad - Itchyfoot Pty Ltd

WINNER: Sarah Smith - Lismore Toyota

Hall of Fame 2018 Inductee

Universal Medicine for winning People's Choice Award 2014, 2015, 2017

Business of The Year

Gollan Hotel

Major Sponsor:

  • Lismore Property Managers

Gold Sponsor:

  • Norco
  • Tursa Employment & Training
  • SafeWork NSW
  • Lismore Business Panel
  • Flawless Imaging
  • WIN Television
  • Southern Cross Uni

Silver Sponsors:

  • ETC
  • Deborah Marks Wedding and Occasions
  • The Enchanted Florist
  • Black Tie Photobooths
  • GM Sounds
  • Tafe NSW

Bronze Sponsors:

  • Crowe Horwath
  • ANZ
  • Mr Search

