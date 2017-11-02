Lismore accountant wins prestigious service award

COUNT ON HIM: TNR Lismore partner Adam Bradfield and Barry Jameson hold up the Meritorious Service Award given to Mr Jameson.

A LISMORE chartered accountant is one of only two within Australia and New Zealand to be awarded the prestigious Meritorious Service Award by the profession's peak body.

Barry Jameson of local firm Thomas Noble and Russell was chosen by his peers to receive the award from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand Council's 100,000 members, of which there are 250 on the North Coast.

Members who receive Meritorious Service Awards are recognised for shaping organisations and the profession.

In a speech given earlier this year at a formal ceremony announcing Mr Jameson's award, then- CAAC chief executive Lee White said Mr Jameson's service to the profession had been "outstanding”.

Mr Jameson was instrumental in assisting smaller regional practices on a variety of technical and practice management issues, mentoring many members for the benefit of the profession.

He was also a member of a regional panel that developed a NSW country congress of accountants, which has forged greater ties with universities to better prepare young regional aspiring accountants to gain the qualifications required by the profession. Mr Jameson moved to Lismore from Sydney in 1986 and is one of 10 partners at TNR.

Regional chairperson and TNR partner in Lismore Adam Bradfield said Mr Jameson had mentored many chartered accountants locally, ensuring professional services to the region were of the same standard available in metropolitan locations.

"He has been instrumental in providing career paths for local people - retaining knowledge and skills in our region,” Mr Bradfield said.