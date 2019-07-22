Menu
Login
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Maria Foulau celebrates with Noeline Taurua coach of New Zealand after winning the World Cup during the Vitality Netball World Cup Final match between Australia and New Zealand at M&S Bank Arena on July 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Maria Foulau celebrates with Noeline Taurua coach of New Zealand after winning the World Cup during the Vitality Netball World Cup Final match between Australia and New Zealand at M&S Bank Arena on July 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Nathan Stirk
Netball

Lightning, New Zealand coach Taurua unsure over her future

by AAP
22nd Jul 2019 11:00 AM

NETBALL: New Zealand's Netball World Cup-winning coach Noeline Taurua admits she's unsure if she'll continue combining the role with her job at Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The super coach guided New Zealand to a shock Netball World Cup final win over Australia last night.

Taurua will fly out of the UK on Monday and resume her duties with Sunshine Coast Lightning but said she will re-assess her plans beyond 2019 at the conclusion of the Super Netball season in September.

The 51-year-old has transformed the Silver Ferns from Commonwealth Games flops into world champions in just 11 months, emulating her success with the Lightning, who have won the past two Super Netball titles.

However, she admits working the two jobs has taken its toll and will sit down to have discussions with Lightning officials and NZ Netball powerbrokers before the end of the year.

"I finish at the end of September and then I am going to chill,” she said.

"It has been tiring but I am very committed to both programs to making it happen.

"At the moment things are up in the air.

"I just have to make sure I do what is best.

"It's been a hard road and I have a lot of things happening in my life including my family.

"I am going to sit back and reflect.

"But I am not going to leave Netball New Zealand or the Lightning in the lurch.

"I have just got to suss things out.”

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander said Taurua should be hailed for her achievements with New Zealand, who failed to even win a medal at the Gold Coast Games last year.

"She should be lauded for what she has done,” Alexander said.

"She has got New Zealand back on the netball map again and that is a fantastic achievement.”

-AAP

netball new zealand silver ferns noeline taurua sunshine coast lightning super netball
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business The discount department store favourite has announced the first batch of stores to close next year and all three are in the same city.

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival