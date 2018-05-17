Light the biodiversity fire in Nimbin

FIRE LIGHT: Oliver Costello is from Bundjalung country and co-founded both Firesticks and the Jagun Alliance, and teaches cultural fire and land management practices in Nimbin.

FIRE LIGHT: Oliver Costello is from Bundjalung country and co-founded both Firesticks and the Jagun Alliance, and teaches cultural fire and land management practices in Nimbin. Vera Hong and Craig Bender

LANDOWNERS no longer need to play with fire when it comes to integrating the needs of native plants and animals on their properties.

A new workshop introducing the use of fire for the biodiversity of land is to be held at Nimbin Town Hall next month.

Hosted by the Northern Rivers Fire and Biodiversity Consortium in partnership with Lismore City Council, the workshop will take place on Friday, June 1, and is designed to improve understanding of fire management so people can make informed choices about how they apply fire to their property.

"It's about empowering people with knowledge to make safe, ecologically appropriate and sustainable decisions,” the council's environmental strategies officer Wendy Neilan said.

The workshop features presentations from local experts including rainforest botanist Rob Kooyman, fire ecologist Andy Baker, and fauna expert Dave Milledge.

Topics include forest types, appropriate fire regimes, plant and animal responses to fire, and decisions around where fire is excluded.

The NSW Rural Fire Service will be attending to speak on community protection planning, bushfire risk, community protection and property fire planning as well as approvals, permits and RFS support.

"Protecting the environment and your home, lifestyle and agricultural productivity are not mutually exclusive decisions,” Ms Neilan

said.

The program will also cover cultural burning methods, how that approach can be applied to help recover habitat and threatened species, and the importance of cultural burning as a way for Aboriginal people to strengthen connections with country and regain knowledge.

The Fire for Healthy Habitats and Safe Communities workshop begins at 10am and entry is free. Registrations are essential.

Phone 1300 87 83 87 or visit www.nimbinfireworkshop. eventbrite.com.au.