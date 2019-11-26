Life-saving support for people with eating disorders

SUBSIDIES: Australians with complex eating disorders will be able to access new life-saving, subsidised services through Medicare.

AUSTRALIANS with complex eating disorders will now be able to access new services through Medicare to help save lives.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Federal Government announced in December last year it would invest $110.7 million through Medicare to enable these life-saving services to be subsidised for the first time.

Mr Hogan said these new services will support people with anorexia nervosa, bulimia and other complex disorders.

He said sufferers will have access to up to 40 psychological services and 20 dietetic services, under the care of their GP or specialist.

"The new items represent a historic advance in the quality and affordability of care provided to those facing the devastating challenge of an eating disorder, enabling those affected, their families and their carers to get the support they desperately need and deserve,” Mr Hogan said.

"Under the changes, health practitioners will be better able to deliver a full course of treatment as their patients will have one comprehensive care plan and be able to claim the services through Medicare.”

Mr Hogan said it is estimated that around 900,000 Australians have an eating disorder.

"These disorders affect not only the patient, but also their families and loved ones, and have one of the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric illness,” he said.

Mr Hogan said new services are part of the government's commitment to supporting people with eating disorders.

He said other additions include:

$63 million to establish a national network of community based residential eating disorder treatment centres which will provide wrap-around support and specialist care

$13.6 million from 2016-17 to 2021-22 to support the National Eating Disorders Collaboration to develop a nationally consistent best-practice approach to the prevention and management of eating disorders.

$1.5 million each year to 2021 for the Butterfly Foundation's national online counselling service 1800 ED HOPE, which provides free support, counselling and guidance on treatments and referral options to people affected by an eating disorder, including family, friends and health professionals.

For more information regarding the new Medicare items structure, visit MBSOnline.