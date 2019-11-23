Life saving contacts during this bush fire emergency

HOGAN: Our local emergency command centre during the ongoing bush fire situation.

HOGAN: Our local emergency command centre during the ongoing bush fire situation. Kevin Hogan

OUR region has been devastated by bushfires.

I would like to thank our RFS volunteers, emergency services and first responders for their tireless efforts; they are doing an incredible job keeping our communities safe.

Disaster assistance has been made available and below are some websites that you may find useful.

If you prefer you can always phone my office and we can direct you to the right area (6621 4044).

The Public Information and Inquiry Centre (PIIC) is 1800 227 228

Human Services: https://www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/services/centrelink/nsw-bushfires -september-2019-disaster- recovery-allowance

Commonwealth State Disaster Recovery Funding: www.raa.nsw.gov.au

Disaster assistance site: https://www.disasterassist. gov.au/Pages/home.aspx

NSW emergency information: www.emergency.nsw.gov.au

General enquiries relating to insurance: 1800 734 621 or www.disasters.org.au

For help with fencing and livestock management: https://blazeaid.com.au/

To keep up with fires in our region go to the following website http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call NSW RFS Bush Fire Information line on 1800 679 737

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

For advice on how to plan and prepare from the RFS: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare

For road closure updates: www.livetraffic.com/ desktop.html

Please stay safe.