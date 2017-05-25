22°
LGBQTI* community takes part in marriage equality action

Marc Stapelberg
and Sophie Moeller | 25th May 2017 10:22 AM
VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.
VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

HUNDREDS turned out at City hall last week in solidarity to call for action on marriage equality.

The evening coincided with celebrations for International Day Against Homophobia, Bi-Phobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) and International Family Equality Day.

The awareness day, organised by The Northern Rivers LGBTIQ Alliance,came partly in response to the "unlawful marriage” of lesbian couple Tanya Jackson and Beth Cronin who earlier this month gathered their nearest and dearest for a public celebration of their enduring love and commitment after six years and a baby together.

Laws prevented the couple from calling the celebration a wedding.

While coming up with their vows their celebrant told them to take out the word, which brought Beth to tears.

"I was so upset by that,” she said.

Despite an element of sadness that their wedding wasn't legally recognised, the couple didn't want to wait, particularly now they have a son together - Xander.

Tanya said marriage equality felt even more important now she had a baby, because she wanted her family to be recognised and accepted as equal.

"I want Xander to grow up knowing that his family is just as accepted as those with a male and female partner,” Tanya said.

"If it's not legal, then it sends out a message that his family is different, and not OK.”

"The more love and equality there is in the world, the better it's going to be for everybody,” Beth said.

Maude Boat led the group in an evening filled with family oriented activities. Festivities included singing, Northern Rivers LGBTIQ history/herstory display, cross-generational panel, face painting, barbecue and photographic exhibition.

Many had a photo taken holding a message of support as part of the marriage equality pop-up photo booth and filled in postcards to be delivered to Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Topics:  bi-phobia and transphobia international day against homophobia international family equality day marriage equality northern rivers community

