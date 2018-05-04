Let the love come to you

ITALIAN FLAVOUR: Chef Luca Ciano will make an appearance at Piazza in the Park 2018.

RUMOUR has it, international celebrity chef Luca Ciano is to appear at Lismore's upcoming Friendship Festival event Piazza in the Park.

He says he would love to do a "long lunch” at the beloved winter event in Spinks Park and "maximise my usefulness to everyone”.

"The Lismore region has such great local products... That's what makes local really special,” he said.

"It's appreciating what a region can do, without copying another region.”

Picking "local and seasonal” is the reason why the two-Michelin star, and multi award-winning chef prize, has chosen the Peppertree Kitchen to stock the Luca Ciano locally produced and developed product range.

"It doesn't necessarily have to be grown here to taste good,” he said.

"But the fact that it is grown here and supports the people that worked really hard behind it, plus it tastes good, well, it adds value and is a story to share.”

It's a principle that he put into practise at Lismore's festive success, Eat the Street.

"I spent a lot of years working in fine dining and Michelin star restaurants where it's all about great produce with great techniques. Now, as I am getting older, I'm trying to put complicated techniques out the window.”

Luca's recent cookbook Luca's Seasonal Journey evidently emphasises seasonality.

"It's about attitude,” he said.

"It's about letting the forces of Mother Nature take control. It's about letting the produce shine.

"It's like love,” he romanticises.

"You let it come to you.”

Piazza in the Park will take place on June 24.