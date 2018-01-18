Lessons to be learnt but let's look ahead

I DON'T think anyone will disagree that it was about time for us to see the end of 2017.

For those who suffered through the Lismore flood and then the aftermath, 2018 will surely be a much better year.

Considering the pain and major inconvenience such a dramatic weather event caused, it would be rude of 2017 to be anything other than a drastic year for many of us.

One thing that was remarkable, while considering 2017, was the way in which the community pulled together to help each other.

Actually when I think about it, and because we did many stories on it, it was really heart-warming to see how people cared for their neighbours and those further afield.

From the Catholic Church buying everyone mattresses to those people who went by boat, house-to0house to see if anyone needed help, from the volunteers who cleaned out flood-affected shops and houses, to those who brought them food, what an awesome community we live in.

From those who organised the hub at the old train station, to those who donated food, clothes and items needed by those who had lost everything, what a wonderful example of humanity.

Alright 2017, you made your point, now bugger off.