Menu
Login
MULTIMEDIA WORK: Dungarimba Wandarahn takes place in the Quad from today until May 26.
MULTIMEDIA WORK: Dungarimba Wandarahn takes place in the Quad from today until May 26. Eden Crawford-Harriman
Community

Lesson in art and indigenous culture

by By Javier Encalada
23rd May 2019 11:57 AM

STUDENTS and staff from Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarhan and School of Arts and Social Sciences collaborated on researching, producing and devising Dungarimba Wandarahn.

The multimedia work has been made in collaboration with Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarahn responding to the Lismore Quadrangle and the site's heritage-listed history as the original Lismore High School (now the Conservatorium of Music and Lismore Library).

The students were part of the creative team that collaborated on devising the work.

From the SCU team, Narelle Johnson is in her final year of a media and communications degree and worked closely with creative producer Marisa Snow and artist Craig Walsh to research the history of The Quad.

Elements of her research relating to assimilation policies will be projected on the library.

Eden Crawford-Harriman from SCU's AV and Sound Production course was the production co-ordinator and has been documenting the work through video, still photography and helping the production team with the technical delivery.

Besides the SCU team, music was composed by Lismore artist Tom Avery, and it will play along with story and song from Bundjalung elder Aunty Irene Harrington.

Music teacher Brett Canning from Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, Terranora, designed and produced the sound work with students from the secondary school.

As a professional musician, Mr Canning was nominated for an APRA award for his songwriting work with The Waifs.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School's art music studio has been used to record the artwork's soundscape.

aunty irene harrington craig walsh dungarimba wandarahn lismore high school northern rivers conservatorium southern cross university (lismore) the quad

Top Stories

    Extinction Rebellion rises in Lismore

    Extinction Rebellion rises in Lismore

    Community Following the creation of a Byron Bay branch earlier this month, Extinction Rebellion has now spread to Lismore

    • 23rd May 2019 1:22 PM
    Friendship Festival bans plastic in Piazza

    Friendship Festival bans plastic in Piazza

    Community Festival joins global momentum of reducing waste at festivals

    Big election loser? Positive debate

    Big election loser? Positive debate

    Community The road to success is negativity, personal abuse and scare tactics

    'Thank you for your trust in me'

    'Thank you for your trust in me'

    Community I am very humbled by the strong support shown in the election