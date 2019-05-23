Lesson in art and indigenous culture

MULTIMEDIA WORK: Dungarimba Wandarahn takes place in the Quad from today until May 26.

MULTIMEDIA WORK: Dungarimba Wandarahn takes place in the Quad from today until May 26. Eden Crawford-Harriman

STUDENTS and staff from Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarhan and School of Arts and Social Sciences collaborated on researching, producing and devising Dungarimba Wandarahn.

The multimedia work has been made in collaboration with Southern Cross University's Indigenous School Gnibi Wandarahn responding to the Lismore Quadrangle and the site's heritage-listed history as the original Lismore High School (now the Conservatorium of Music and Lismore Library).

The students were part of the creative team that collaborated on devising the work.

From the SCU team, Narelle Johnson is in her final year of a media and communications degree and worked closely with creative producer Marisa Snow and artist Craig Walsh to research the history of The Quad.

Elements of her research relating to assimilation policies will be projected on the library.

Eden Crawford-Harriman from SCU's AV and Sound Production course was the production co-ordinator and has been documenting the work through video, still photography and helping the production team with the technical delivery.

Besides the SCU team, music was composed by Lismore artist Tom Avery, and it will play along with story and song from Bundjalung elder Aunty Irene Harrington.

Music teacher Brett Canning from Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, Terranora, designed and produced the sound work with students from the secondary school.

As a professional musician, Mr Canning was nominated for an APRA award for his songwriting work with The Waifs.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School's art music studio has been used to record the artwork's soundscape.