Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

by Lea Emery
22nd Mar 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorbike rider has been caught doing almost double the 100km/h speed limit during a trip through northern New South Wales on the weekend.

The 39-year-old Bangalow man was allegedly clocked travelling about 190km/h on the M1 at Billinudgel on his red Ducati motorbike

He was later stopped near Tweed Valley Way.

Police allege the man was on a NSW learner permit at the time.

His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the number plates on the motorcycle seized.

The rider was also breached for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Originally published as Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

learner licence licence suspension speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions, saying there will be a strict new limit imposed on people in group spaces.

        COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        premium_icon COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        News “OUR hearts go out to all affected by this pandemic.”

        EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        News NSW Health tips on staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        Confirmed coronavirus patient on Jetstar flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is urges "close contacts" to monitor for symptoms