A Cairns woman has been charged with drink driving twice in two days at Mareeba.

A LEARNER driver will appear in court in August after allegedly being busted twice in two days around three times over the legal limit.

It is alleged the 54-year-old Bentley Park woman was pulled over on two suburban streets around Mareeba early on Sunday morning and Monday evening.

During the first stop on Byrnes St about 3.45am on Sunday she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.148 per cent.

It was alleged she only had a learner's permit and was driving unaccompanied at the time, being handed a 24-hour driving suspension.

Less than 48 hours later she was pulled over again on Carroll St about 11.50pm on Monday night and allegedly had a reading of 0.177 per cent.

She is due to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on August 3 charged with two counts of drink driving, and one count each of failing to comply with licencing requirements and unlicensed driving.

Tablelands Insp Russell Rhodes said even though police were not currently conducting static roadside breath test sites during the virus crisis, they were continuing to focus on driver behaviour.

"This is an example of someone not very law abiding and compliant during the coronavirus changes," he said.

In a separate incident a 39-year-old Mareeba woman was also charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving after being pulled over on Byrnes St about 5.45am on Monday morning with an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.215 per cent.

Originally published as Learner driver busted drink driving twice in two days in FNQ town