Leading women get recognition

Lismore MP Thomas George, Austin Curtin and his wife with NSW Nationals' leader John Balilaro, on Saturday.

Lismore MP Thomas George, Austin Curtin and his wife with NSW Nationals' leader John Balilaro, on Saturday. Contributed

CONGRATULATIONS to Austin Curtin who has been chosen by the voters of the Lismore electorate as The Nationals candidate for the 2019 state election.

Thank you to all those who came out to vote in the community preselection and be part of a truly democratic process.

Now in its seventh year, the Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women to industry, communities and society.

2018 awards categories include:

NSW Premier's Woman of the Year

NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year

Community Hero

Harvey Norman Young Woman of the Year

Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year

NSW Business Woman of the Year

First State Super Lifetime Achievement.

It is important to give the outstanding and inspirational women leading the way across NSW the recognition and acknowledgement they deserve.

Nominations close on December 18.

To submit your nomination for the 2018 awards, head online to women.nsw.gov.au/women_ of_the_year_awards.

Motorists can use the new Green Slip Price Check website to shop around for the best price under the new lower-cost green slip scheme.

Coming into effect on December 1, the new scheme will see the average price of green slips reduce to $414 for country motorists.

A new safety net will allow all injured road users to access benefits for loss of income and medical expenses for up to six months, with lump sum compensation retained for those with long-term injuries.

For more information visit greenslips.nsw.gov.au.

The NSW community is being asked to participate in a palliative care survey to ensure everyone receives the support and services they deserve at the end of life.

The NSW Government has also released a consultation paper based on feedback from community roundtables held across the state earlier this year.

The NSW Health Palliative Care Roundtables Consultation Paper and survey can be viewed at health.nsw.gov.au/ palliativecare.