Menu
Login
Community

Leading women get recognition

Lismore MP Thomas George, Austin Curtin and his wife with NSW Nationals' leader John Balilaro, on Saturday.
Lismore MP Thomas George, Austin Curtin and his wife with NSW Nationals' leader John Balilaro, on Saturday. Contributed

CONGRATULATIONS to Austin Curtin who has been chosen by the voters of the Lismore electorate as The Nationals candidate for the 2019 state election.

Thank you to all those who came out to vote in the community preselection and be part of a truly democratic process.

Now in its seventh year, the Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contribution made by women to industry, communities and society.

2018 awards categories include:

  • NSW Premier's Woman of the Year
  • NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year
  • Community Hero
  • Harvey Norman Young Woman of the Year
  • Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year
  • NSW Business Woman of the Year
  • First State Super Lifetime Achievement.

It is important to give the outstanding and inspirational women leading the way across NSW the recognition and acknowledgement they deserve.

Nominations close on December 18.

To submit your nomination for the 2018 awards, head online to women.nsw.gov.au/women_ of_the_year_awards.

Motorists can use the new Green Slip Price Check website to shop around for the best price under the new lower-cost green slip scheme.

Coming into effect on December 1, the new scheme will see the average price of green slips reduce to $414 for country motorists.

A new safety net will allow all injured road users to access benefits for loss of income and medical expenses for up to six months, with lump sum compensation retained for those with long-term injuries.

For more information visit greenslips.nsw.gov.au.

The NSW community is being asked to participate in a palliative care survey to ensure everyone receives the support and services they deserve at the end of life.

The NSW Government has also released a consultation paper based on feedback from community roundtables held across the state earlier this year.

The NSW Health Palliative Care Roundtables Consultation Paper and survey can be viewed at health.nsw.gov.au/ palliativecare.

Topics:  the nationals women of the year awards

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
To Our Dear Grandchildren on 'yes' day

To Our Dear Grandchildren on 'yes' day

Our hopes and dreams for you on 15 November 2017 - the day Australia said Yes

Artists create spaces on safari at Artstate

CHECK IT OUT: Art Safari trail map of Installations, musical performances, workshops and exhibitions taking part in newly activated Lismore CBD shop spaces to coincide with ARTSTATE 2017.

Artists create spaces on safari at Artstate

Sustainability, imagine that

Dr Airdre Grant at Classic Wallabies versus Barbarians in Lismore.

Sustainability, imagine that

Quad Squad to get Lismore's heart beating

Quadrangle's new placemaking officer, Marissa Snow with executive director sustainable development Brent McAlister, the Vice Chancellor of Southern Cross University, Adam Shoemaker, mayor Isaac Smith and Pro Vice Chancellor of SCU, Ben Roche.

Quad Squad to get Lismore's heart beating

Local Partners