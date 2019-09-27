Leader’s embarrassing Photoshop fail

NOW you see it, now you don't.

The Green Party in Canada has admitted to using an image on their website of leader Elizabeth May drinking out of a reusable cup with a metal straw that actually was doctored with Photoshop.

The image, which originally showed Ms May using a disposable cup, was altered to use a different cup that displayed the Green Party logo, spokeswoman Rosie Emery told the National Post.

"All I know is that the original was photoshopped to put in a cup that had the Green Party logo," Ms Emery said.

The party spokeswoman added that it's not known why the straw was added but told the National Post it should not distract from the fact that May "walks her talk" regarding her stance on the environment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms May said she was "completely shocked" to find out that the party had altered the image taken last year at the Sidney Street Market in Sidney, British Columbia.

Green party leader Elizabeth May in the original photo, holding a disposable, biodegradable cup. The Photoshopped version shows Ms May with a reusable cup bearing the Green party logo and a metal straw.

Ms May said in a statement she was ‘completely shocked to find that the party had Photoshopped’ the image and that ‘I walk the talk every day’. Picture: Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP

"My personal daily practice is to avoid single-use plastic items 100 per cent of the time. I never drink from plastic water bottles. I always carry my own reusable coffee cup. I carry my own bamboo utensils," Ms May said. "I walk the talk every day."

Last week, Ms May launched the party's 2019 election platform that placed emphasis on "progressive social and ecological policies", such as billions for post-secondary education and elimination of poverty through a guaranteed liveable income.

Canada's Green Party is calling for a transition off fossil fuels to protect the environment, including working to protect endangered species and water quality that involves a ban on single-use plastics.

The image, which is now cropped so you cannot see Ms May's hands, still remains on the Green Party's website. Canadians go the polls on October 21 in what will be May's fourth general election.

"I hope that despite this misstep by well-meaning party staff (who hoped to brand the image with our logo), people can believe that in the original photo there is nothing I would have hidden," Ms May added.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission