Lawyers cock-a-hoop for RFS

IT MIGHT have been all over red rover at the annual Town Vs Gown croquet match but the Rural Fire Service were the real winners.

Last Thursday the Southern Cross University Law School members took on practitioners from the Far North Coast legal profession and the match raised $1000 for the Rural Fire Service's Nimbin Fire Brigade.

Organiser Warwick Fisher who played for SCU's Gown squad, said the croquet match always sounds like it celebrates the traditional rivalry between university academics and townsfolk.

But he said the event held on the Lismore Croquet Club lawn was in fact is far more friendly than fierce than it sounds.

Even though the trophy went to the Town team who won 7-6.

"Although the Townies won by a mere one game, which was to be expected because they were far more competitive, operating as they do within the adversarial legal system," he said with a smile.

"Between the Croquet Club's donation of our game fees and money raised in the evening we were able to present the Nimbin Fire Brigade with $1000."

Mr Fisher said a wonderful time was had by all.

"It was a great night and we were grateful that the money for the RFS was significantly contributed to by the Lismore Croquet Club who waived their $150 fee," he said.

"Everyone agreed it was great bringing staff, students and legal practitioners together and I fear that next year we might attract more players than we will be able to cope with unless we play long into the night."