Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
News

Lawyer allegedly stole $427K from clients

by Isabella Magee
27th Feb 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAWYER who allegedly skimmed money from nearly 40 clients over several years has had his case mentioned in court for the first time today.

It's alleged Lance Geoffrey Rigley, 61, who was the former sole practitioner of a Brisbane-based law firm, stole about $427,000 from 37 clients who deposited their money into the law firm's trust account.

The misuse of funds is said to have happened between May 2006 and April 2018.

Rigley, who now lives in Mackay, has been charged with one count of fraud after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The charge came after an industry body sent information to officials in September 2018.

His case will next be mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 16.

Rigley is not required to appear.

More Stories

Show More
clients fraud laywer theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24/7 CCTV: Security upgrades a ‘good look’ for Nimbin

        premium_icon 24/7 CCTV: Security upgrades a ‘good look’ for Nimbin

        News IMPROVED safety for village after the upgrade of CCTV camera network.

        Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        premium_icon Another prang at dangerous bend prompts action

        News Call for better signage and for road upgrades after dangerous spill

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often

        Lismore Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years

        premium_icon Lismore Soup Kitchen celebrates 30 years

        News LISMORE organisation provides more than 30,000 free meals per year to those in...