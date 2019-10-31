Latrell visits cashed-up NRL rival

Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters has met with Bulldogs officials.

THE Bulldogs have been secretly wooing Kangaroos and Sydney Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell with club powerbrokers hopeful they can convince him to sign at the Belmore club next week.

It has been revealed Mitchell has held meetings with the Bulldogs at the home of a Canterbury-Bankstown official and the club has rolled out the red carpet to try and sign the two-time premiership winner.

Currently in New Zealand preparing to represent Australia against Tonga on Saturday, Mitchell will become a free agent for rival clubs to try and sign as of Friday.

If the Bulldogs can convince Mitchell to sign at Canterbury-Bankstown, it would rank as one of the great rugby league coups.

The interest from Canterbury-Bankstown first emerged during this year's State of Origin series when a third-party acting on behalf of the Bulldogs approached Mitchell's family.

At the time there were a variety of contracts discussed with one being a 10-year deal valued at around $1 million a season and another being a five-year option.

Bulldogs officials have since kept the lines of communication open with Mitchell and outlined what a marquee signing the Kangaroo centre would become at Canterbury.

The Roosters announced the re-signing of Kiwi Test centre Joseph Manu this week and are believed to have opened negotiations with Mitchell.

But it is unlike the back-to-back premiers to allow a star player they want to retain to become a free agent on the open market as of November 1.

There is a view from those close to Mitchell the Kangaroos centre is worth at least $1 million per season.

The Roosters are unlikely to be prepared to pay this much for a centre whereas the Bulldogs are cashed-up for 2021.