Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones.
Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones. Liana Turner
News

LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

Rebecca Fist
by
6th Apr 2020 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE region's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen from 44 to 47 as of April 4 at 8pm.

Byron and Tweed Shires remain host to the most cases in northern NSW, with 13 positive cases respectively.

The Clarence Valley has eight confirmed cases, Lismore has five, and Ballina and Richmond Valley local government areas have between one and four cases respectively.

Despite a continued incline in case numbers, the Northern NSW Local Health District is faring well compared to the rest of the state.

Across NSW, there are an average of 31 cases per 100,000 residents, and in northern NSW, the average is considerably lower at 15 people per 100,000 residents.

coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We have enough seedlings for everyone

        premium_icon We have enough seedlings for everyone

        News CORAKI nursery is one place you can buy vegie seedlings for your garden.

        Multi-million G-bah estate continues to expand

        premium_icon Multi-million G-bah estate continues to expand

        News NEXT stage of multi-million dollar estate on public exhibition.

        Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        premium_icon Kyogle business eyes $2 million Lismore expansion

        News KYOGLE family-owned business has revealed big plans for the future.

        From Lennox to NYC, how this mum ended up at United Nations

        premium_icon From Lennox to NYC, how this mum ended up at United Nations

        News A LENNOX Head mother has been on a whirlwind ride after changing careers.