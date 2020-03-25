LATEST UPDATE: Coronavirus cases on the Northern Rivers

microscopic magnification of coronavirus that causes flu and chronic pneumonia leading to death

AFTER a massive spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases yesterday, the local health district announced no new cases were detected today.

A spokesperson for Northern NSW Local Health District advised there were no new cases of COVID-19 today and the district's total remained at 17.

Yesterday the health district boss, Wayne Jones, announced 10 cases were diagnosed, more than doubling the total number of cases.

COVID-19/flu clinics are established at the Tweed Hospital, Lismore Base Hospital and Grafton Base Hospital, open 10am to 6pm daily.

Theses clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like health workers.

It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable. People without symptoms do not need to be tested.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath.