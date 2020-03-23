Menu
Ballina starts to empty out as NSW implements a state wide shut down of different pubs, clubs and restaurants to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and limit crowd movements.
News

Latest stories on coronavirus from the Northern Rivers

Cathy Adams
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
  • There are 7 confirmed cases within the Northern Rivers Local Health District – all confirmed cases are in self-isolation and currently stable

WITH so much information being published every hour about coronavirus (COVID-19), it can be hard to find the information you need to know, so we compiled a list of stories with the latest updates from around the region.

LATEST HEALTH UPDATE: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/two-new-covid-19-cases-in-northern-nsw/3979167/

WHAT’S OPEN & WHAT’S CLOSED: Businesses and organisations across the Northern Rivers were reeling after news from the prime minister that non-essential services, where large groups of people gathered, would shut down from 12pm today.

• https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/nasty-shock-local-businesses-heartbroken-over-shut/3978736/

• https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/closed-lismore-tip-pools-council-offices/3979126/

• https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/nrlx-will-ensure-the-public-have-plenty-of-meat-to/3979271/

SCHOOLS: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/difficult-challenging-local-schools-explain-new-pr/3978924/

FLIGHTS CANCELLED: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/lismore-flights-cancelled-after-rex-ceases-service/3978838/

HOW TO ACCESS CASH PAYMENTS:

• https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/easy-explainer-how-to-access-coronavirus-cash-paym/3978890/

Lismore Northern Star

